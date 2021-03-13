Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,566,818 shares of company stock valued at $91,027,816 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $67.46. 97,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,076. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

