Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.37% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

