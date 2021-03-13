Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 517 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Novanta were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

NOVT stock opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

