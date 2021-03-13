PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $66.90.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.