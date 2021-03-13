PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Announces $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

PSB opened at $157.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $157.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.70.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

