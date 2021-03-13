Prudential PLC Takes $531,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock worth $35,335,565. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $146.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

