Prudential PLC Takes $203,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

