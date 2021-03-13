Prudential PLC Sells 2,811 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $263.66 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

