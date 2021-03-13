Prudential PLC Invests $261,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

NASDAQ WING opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

