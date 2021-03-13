ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PKTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,710. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

