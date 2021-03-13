Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $16.96. 128,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 93,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

TARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

