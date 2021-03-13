Prospector Partners LLC Takes $613,000 Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $800.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

