Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.