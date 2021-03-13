Prospector Partners LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,250 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134,443. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

