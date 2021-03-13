Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Haemonetics comprises about 1.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $117.71. 2,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,035. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.