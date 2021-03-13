ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Greif by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $59.01 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

