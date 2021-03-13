ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,395 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 120,097 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

