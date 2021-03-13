ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 109.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Under Armour by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 330,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.