ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,372 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $42.70 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

