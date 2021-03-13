ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $392,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $964,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $653,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,050,888.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

PNTG stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.39 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

