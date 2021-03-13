ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

