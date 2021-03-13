ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,976,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

