ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,376.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $156.30.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

