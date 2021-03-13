ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 528,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,995. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.