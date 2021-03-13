ProShare Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.36.

Shares of TREE opened at $234.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

