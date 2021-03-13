ProShare Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

DT stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,992,792 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

