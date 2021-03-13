ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

In other PetIQ news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,533,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,933,050. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PETQ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

