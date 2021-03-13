ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,699 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth $239,000.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $74,370.24. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRO opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

