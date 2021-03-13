ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,945 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Monro by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

