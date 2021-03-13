ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,326 Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,845 shares of company stock worth $236,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

