ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 189,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.57 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

