ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OSIS stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

