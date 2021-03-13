Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

CCI opened at $158.68 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

