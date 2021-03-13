Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $340.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

