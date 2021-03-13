Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.64. 130,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.