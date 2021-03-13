Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,370.4% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 480,854 shares during the last quarter.

SPXS opened at $32.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

