Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

TGT opened at $180.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.91. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.