Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 320.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 116,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 87,066 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 256,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 189,236 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

