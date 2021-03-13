Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.94. 79,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

