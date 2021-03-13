Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 117 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 206,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.