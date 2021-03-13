Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.69. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

