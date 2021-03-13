Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,504 shares of company stock worth $9,124,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

