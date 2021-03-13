Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 172,309 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,309 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 2,330,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,481,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

