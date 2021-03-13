Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH stock opened at C$116.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.