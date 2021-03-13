Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $27.86. 206,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 113,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $365.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

