PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Short Interest Update

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PYT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Get PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.1917 dividend. This is a positive change from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.