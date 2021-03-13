Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Earnings Results

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

PBPB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 902,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,783. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $50,825.60. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.