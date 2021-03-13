Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%.
Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
