Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

