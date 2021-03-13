Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Upgraded to BUY at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBL. Cormark upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$50.10 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$12.06 and a 1-year high of C$62.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.44.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.