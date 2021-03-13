Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 11th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.92 on Friday. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 million, a P/E ratio of -99.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

